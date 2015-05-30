Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Josh Phegley went 3-for-4 with a double Friday night in a 6-2 victory against the Yankees. Phegley had his first three-hit game since Sept. 14, 2013 with the White Sox. He’s batting .375 over his past seven games.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (sprained left AC joint) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday for Stockton. Pomeranz is scheduled to throw two innings with a pitch limit of 35. He went on the disabled list May 20 but resumed throwing five days later.

RHP Sonny Gray (6-2) allowed just two runs on four hits over eight innings Friday night in a 6-2 victory against the Yankees. Gray struck out five and walked two. He owns the American League’s lowest ERA at 1.82. Gray is 3-2 with a 1.67 ERA in six starts in May.

C/1B Stephen Vogt went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs on Friday night in a 6-2 win against the Yankees. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) over his past seven games. He has six home runs and 20 RBIs in May, both marks career highs for any month.

CF Coco Crisp (neck strain) will have a bone scan then receive an epidural injection on Monday in Los Angeles. He’s expected to be shut down for at least another month before resuming baseball activities. “Making sure we look at everything,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of the bone scan. “I wouldn’t be alarmed by that. I think this is probably something they do before they give an epidural anyway.”

RHP A.J. Griffin (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) will throw a bullpen session Saturday then make his first rehab start Tuesday for Class A Stockton. Griffin is scheduled to throw three innings with a limit of 45 pitches. He threw a two-inning simulated game on Thursday.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (left shoulder strain) will make his second rehab appearance Saturday for Stockton and is close to being activated. O‘Flaherty made his first rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville. O‘Flaherty, who underwent Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013, went 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 21 relief appearances last season for the A‘s. This year, he has struggled, going 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in eight appearances.

3B Brett Lawrie homered for the second straight game Friday night, hitting a two-run shot to left in the eighth inning of a 6-2 victory against the Yankees. Lawrie hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning Thursday night in a 5-4 win against the Yankees. He homered in back-to-back games for the first time as an Athletic and first time since June 5-6, 2014, with Toronto.