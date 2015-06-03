Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman survived a shaky fourth inning to get his third victory on Tuesday night at Detroit. Graveman threw a bases-loaded wild pitch and allowed a two-run single to Nick Castellanos but otherwise held off Detroit’s powerful lineup. He lasted six innings despite giving up eight hits and striking out one. He is now 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA in four road starts.

RHP Sonny Gray has won his last two starts and looks to extend that streak against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Gray held the Yankees to two runs and four hits in eight innings in his last start. The team’s ace ranks second in the American League in both ERA (1.82) and WHIP (0.97). He has one regular-season start against the Tigers, giving up four runs in six innings while taking a no-decision. He faced them twice during the 2013 postseason and wound up with a no-decision and a loss despite allowing just three runs in 13 innings.

RHP Angel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has made four relief appearances this season with the A‘s, going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He was sent down to clear a roster spot for Eric O‘Flaherty, giving the club two left-handed options in the bullpen.

RHP A.J. Griffin was sharp Tuesday in his first rehab start. He threw three shutout innings for Class A Stockton, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three. Griffin has not pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2014.

LHP Scott Kazmir threw on Tuesday without pain and will make his next start on Friday in Boston. Kazmir left his May 27 start with left shoulder tightness and underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural issues. Like many of the A’s starters, he’s been the victim of poor run support. He has only two wins in 10 starts despite a 2.93 ERA.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. He went on the DL early in May with a left shoulder strain. O‘Flaherty, who made two rehab appearances, was struggling with his command before the DL stint. He is 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA in eight relief outings. He gives the club another left-handed bullpen option along with Fernando Abad.