Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz was activated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Pomeranz, who was out since May 19 with a sprained left AC joint, will work out of the bullpen. He has made eight starts, going 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA. “At this point, he has to be ready for anything,” manager Bob Melvin said, adding that he was pleased with his current rotation.

RHP Sonny Gray won his third consecutive start by tossing eight shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. Gray limited the Tigers to two singles and a walk while striking out seven. The team’s ace took over the major league lead in ERA at 1.65. “It was a good outing for sure,” he said. “I had a really good fastball tonight, both two- and four-seam, and that was getting a lot of weak contact. That was our goal coming in.”

CF Billy Burns has 13 multi-hit games for the season, an American League high among rookies despite spending most of April in the minors. Burns’ streak of five consecutive multi-hit games ended Wednesday, but he still delivered the game’s big blow, a three-run triple in Oakland’s 6-1 win over the Tigers. He also has scored 18 runs from the leadoff spot, breathing new life into a moribund offense.

RHP Jesse Hahn enjoyed the best outing of his young career against the Detroit Tigers two starts back, and he hopes to duplicate that success when he faces them Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. Hahn pitched a shutout against the Tigers on May 25, limiting them to four hits while striking out five. He lost his last outing, when he allowed three earned runs in six innings to the New York Yankees on Saturday. Hahn has lasted between five and 6/13 innings in each of his 10 starts except for the shutout.

LF Coco Crisp received an epidural injection Monday and returned to the Bay Area for rest. He has been out since May 20 with a cervical strain that threatens to end his career. “For a period of time, he’ll be shut down to get the inflammation out,” manager Bob Melvin said. Crisp had just three hits in 45 at-bats before he landed on the disabled list.

RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He made four relief appearances after being recalled from the same team on May 20, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. Leon, who was in the St. Louis organization before the A’s acquired him last August for cash considerations, also made an appearance in late April.