Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

SHP Pat Venditte, the game’s only switch pitcher at the moment, was selected by the A’s from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and entered the game in the seventh inning. Venditte, 29, was 1-0 with a 1.36 ERA in 17 games -- one start -- at Nashville, allowing 19 hits and walking 13 while striking out 33 in 33 innings. “You play it over 100 times in your head how it’s going to happen,” he said of his major league debut. “To be honest I don’t really remember a whole lot of it, just a lot of happy emotions just being able to tell my family and friends the work is starting to pay off.” Greg Harris, pitching for the then-Montreal Expos, was the last pitcher to throw with both hands in a major league game, doing it in one game in 1995.

C Josh Phegley went 1-for-3 on Friday and is 7-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

RHP Dan Otero, 2-3 with a 6.29 ERA in 23 relief appearances, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for Pat Venditte on the 25-man roster.

CF Billy Burns, a rookie, went 1-for-4 Friday night, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Burns, batting .320 overall, is hitting .372 during the streak.

CF Coco Crisp, out with a cervical strain, was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Venditte on the 40-man roster.

LHP Scott Kazmir is still looking for his first win since April 13. The veteran, who left his previous start after three innings with left shoulder tightness, lasted 4 2/3 innings in Friday night’s loss to the Red Sox. He fell to 0-4 with five no-decisions since winning his first two starts of the season. “I thought his stuff was really good maybe a little too much of the plate when he was ahead at times -- and we certainly didn’t play too well behind him especially in the early innings,” manager Bob Melvin said of his team -- the worst-fielding team in the majors -- committing three errors in the first four innings.

RHP Jesse Chavez, who started play Friday night fourth in the American Leaguer with a 2.11 ERA, is still just 2-5 as he takes the mound for Saturday’s second game of the three-game series against the Red Sox. Chavez hasn’t allowed an earned run in eight-inning outings his last two starts and brings a streak of 15 straight scoreless innings into this start. He is 0-0 with an 0.73 ERA in six lifetime appearances - one start - against Boston.

3B Brett Lawrie’s broken bat struck a woman seated in the box seats in the head in the second inning. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with what police were calling ”life-threatening injuries. Lawrie went on to hit a solo homer and collect two singles in the loss. “You try to keep her in your thoughts and, hopefully, everything’s all right and (you) try to get back to the task at hand,” said Lawrie, who also said he didn’t know what had happened until he turned around near first base and saw “the commotion.” Lawrie is 9-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.