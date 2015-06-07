FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 7, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kendall Graveman, who joined the A’s for the second time May 23, takes a 3-0 road record and 2.21 ERA to the mound Sunday in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox. In his last start, at Detroit, he picked up the win while going six innings and allowing three runs and eight hits.

1B Mark Canha hit a solo homer Saturday, his seventh home run of the season delivering his 22nd RBI. Strange stat: The right-handed hitter has all seven of his homers and is hitting .289 against righties but is just 6-for-50 (.120) against left-handers.

CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI triple in the third inning. He is batting .362 during the streak. He has scored eight runs and driven in six in the 11 games.

LHP Barry Zito, pitching for Oakland’s Triple-A team as he tries to work his way back to the majors, has thrown 21 straight scoreless innings, seven of them Friday night. His ERA has dropped to 3.71.

RHP Jesse Chavez, who started play Saturday fourth in the American League with a 2.11 ERA and with 16 straight scoreless innings, was touched for four runs and 10 hits in five innings as he suffered his sixth loss in eight decisions. Hanley Ramirez broke the scoreless streak with a two-run first-inning home run. “They put good at-bats together,” Chavez said. “They didn’t chase when I had two strikes on them. They made me come back over the plate and the result was me pitching out of jams. That’s what a good lineup will do to you.”

3B Brett Lawrie, whose broken bat caused life-threatening injuries to a fan seated in the second row Friday night, was not in the lineup Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin said Lawrie was getting a day to rest his recurring back issue. Lawrie pinch-hit and walked in the eighth inning and will start Sunday. He is 9-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
