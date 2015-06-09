Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

SS Richie Martin is likely to get traded sometime in his professional career. That tends to happen to shortstops drafted by the Oakland Athletics. On Monday, Martin became the fourth shortstop drafted by the A’s in the past seven years, chosen 20th overall. The other three are all gone. Traded away. The 20-year-old joins the organization at a time when its top shortstop, Marcus Semien, leads the major leagues in errors. Like Semien, Martin is known more for his bat than his glove. He has hit .292 for the College World Series-bound Florida Gators this season, and the junior currently leads the team in runs, walks and stolen bases.