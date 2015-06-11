Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night in Oakland’s 5-4 victory against Texas, hasn’t given up a run in his first four major league appearances. He has allowed one hit over 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two. Against Texas, he had three strikeouts and two walks and didn’t allow a hit.

2B Eric Sogard was out of the starting lineup Wednesday night against Texas because of a sore left wrist. Sogard landed hard on his left wrist in the top of the first inning Tuesday while diving for Rangers RF Shin-Soo Choo’s groundball single to center. Sogard stayed in the game and played all nine innings, but he needed a break Wednesday, according to A’s manager Bob Melvin. “He’s feeling it a little bit,” Melvin said, “so we’ll give him tonight off and see how he is tomorrow.” Melvin said Sogard was capable of playing defense but was having some trouble swinging the bat. Sogard pinch-ran in the eighth inning.

RHP Jesse Hahn struggled with his command Wednesday and lasted a season-low 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits but getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 5-4 win against Texas. Hahn hit three batters, matching an Oakland record. He walked two, had no strikeouts and threw 68 pitches, just 38 for strikes. Hahn came into the game on a roll, going 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA over his previous five starts, but he had an unexpected nightmare. “Just didn’t have my stuff,” Hahn said. “One of those weird outings, weird day for me. No fastball command, no feel of the breaking ball. When you don’t have that, it’s hard to pitch well at this level.”

RHP Edward Mujica pitched off flat ground Wednesday as he continues to recover from a broken and lacerated right thumb. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday. If all goes well in his bullpen session, Mujica likely will go on a rehab assignment a few days later, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Mujica went on the 15-day disabled list May 22.

CF Sam Fuld entered Wednesday’s game against Texas on a 7-for-76 (.092) skid, then went hitless in his first three at-bats. However, in the bottom of the ninth, Fuld hit a one-out single to left, stole second, moved to third on a single and scored the game-winning run on RF Josh Reddick’s fielder’s choice ground ball. “Just battling,” Fuld said. “I felt uncomfortable at moments. Obviously, I’ve been feeling pretty uncomfortable for a long period now. That at-bat, when you’re struggling, you’re just trying to figure out a way to get on base, just grinding and trying to simplify as much as possible. Just made a little adjustment and put the barrel on the ball.”

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) ran the bases hard Wednesday before Oakland’s game against Texas, and barring a setback, is expected to begin a rehab assignment as early as Friday. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He hasn’t played since pinch-hitting on May 13 against Boston. Davis, a left-handed hitter, is batting .282 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 33 games.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5 and collected his fifth career walk-off RBI on Wednesday night in Oakland’s 5-4 victory against Texas. It marked the Athletics’ first walk-off win of the season. Reddick has hit safely in each of his past eight games against the Rangers, going 16-for-32 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over that stretch.