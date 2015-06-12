Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/LF Mark Canha went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas. Canha homered of Rangers reliever Jon Edwards during a six-run eighth inning, extending Oakland’s lead to 3-0. It was the rookie’s eighth blast of the season. “I was pretty excited about that one,” Canha said. “Not many of my home runs this year have come in very clutch situations, and finally it was good to get a little insurance there.”

2B Eric Sogard (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Thursday. “He feels a lot better today than he did yesterday,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 7-0 victory against Texas. “I wasn’t going to use him to hit at all yesterday. I could use him to pinch run.” Even if he’s fully recovered by Friday, the left--handed hitting Sogard probably won’t be in the starting lineup against the Angels because the A’s are facing left-hander Hector Santiago.

CF Billy Burns had his 15th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas. Burns also made a pair of spectacular catches. He robbed Rangers LF Delino DeShields of extra bases with a diving grab in the sixth then made a leaping catch of C Carlos Corporan’s deep fly in the eighth, slamming into the wall at the 400-foot mark but holding onto the ball.

LHP Scott Kazmir (2-4) threw eight shutout innings and allowed just one hit Thursday in a 7-0 victory against Texas. Kazmir ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since April 13 at Houston. He struck out six and walked two. He held the Rangers hitless until SS Elvis Andrus lined a single to center with one out in the fifth.

RHP Edward Mujica (broken and lacerated right thumb) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is scheduled to throw another one Saturday before starting a rehab assignment Monday for Class A Stockton, barring a setback. “He looked good today, felt good,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

OF Sam Fuld went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run Thursday in the A’s 7-0 win against Texas. Fuld, who’s batting just .203, has four hits in his past two games.

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment Friday for Triple-A Nashville at Oklahoma City. Davis, who has been on the disabled list retroactive to May 14, ran the bases hard Wednesday, passing his final test before being cleared for a rehab assignment. “I just wanted to show I can run as hard as I can, see how it felt,” Davis said. “I‘m tired today from it but no real soreness to be worried about. That’s positive news.”

RF Josh Reddick hit his ninth home run of the season Thursday, a three-run shot in the eighth inning of Oakland’s 7-0 victory against Texas. Reddick, a left-handed hitter, homered off Rangers LHP Ross Detwiler. He launched a Detwiler curve into the right field seats. Late in the A’s 2-1 loss to Texas in the series opener, manager Bob Melvin had C Josh Phegley pinch hit for Reddick against Detwiler. “I‘m always told when we’re (ahead) I‘m not going to get pinch-hit for so that was my mindset,” Reddick said. “Me and Detwiler have a little history, we know each other pretty good from his Team USA days and my collegiate wooden-bat league days in Georgia. Leave it at that. I know how he pitches, I’ve seen him over a span of seven or eight years and kind of have a little confidence against him so you can understand me being upset the other night.”