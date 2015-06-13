FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kendall Graveman will start Saturday against the Angels. Graveman is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA in four starts since being called up from Triple-A Nashville for his second stint this year with the big league club. In his only career start against the Angels, he got a no-decision after giving up three runs on four hits and three walks in three innings.

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte was placed on the disabled list with strained right shoulder. There was no consideration given to keep Venditte, a switch-pitcher, on the roster to pitch solely left-handed, because his right shoulder could still be affected. Venditte pitched in four games since his promotion from Triple-A Nashville on June 5, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in seven innings, getting a no-decision in the A’s 5-4 loss to the Angels on Friday. Chavez is just 2-6 this season despite an ERA of 2.64. “It’s either a lack of run support or we’ve given up the lead when he comes out,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Arnold Leon was called up from Triple-A Nashville to replace RLHP Pat Venditte on the roster. It is Leon’s third stint with the A’s this season. In his first two stays he was 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in five games. He was 0-3 with a 3.93 ERA in seven games (six starts) with Nashville.

