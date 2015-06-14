Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman amassed career highs with seven strikeouts and eight innings pitched despite receiving a loss Saturday night. Graveman also allowed only two hits in his final five innings, scattered eight hits and conceded no walks in the Athletics’ 1-0 loss to the Angels. The only scoring came on DH Albert Pujols’ 538th career home run in the first inning. Graveman, who reduced his ERA from 4.83 to 4.22, has allowed no more than three earned runs in five successive starts and in seven of his past nine.

C Josh Phegley threw out two runners trying to steal on Saturday night and has now caught eight of the past 11 opponents attempting to steal. Phegley threw out Angels 3B David Freese in the second inning and DH Albert Pujols on a failed hit-and-run lay in the sixth. At the plate, Phegley went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

SS Marcus Semian continues to lead American League shortstops in hits. Semian doubled and finished 1-for-3 in the Athletics’ 1-0 loss to the Angels on Saturday night. The rookie has 65 hits in 63 games, tied for the most in the major leagues.

CF Billy Burns has hits in 16 of his past 17 games and is batting .329 (24-for-73) during that span. Burns went 1-for-4 and struck out twice in Saturday night’s 1-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels but still leads American League rookies with 49 hits. Recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 8, Burns is batting .310.

OF Josh Reddick saw his six-game hitting streak end in Saturday night’s 1-0 loss to the Angels. Reddick came to bat as a pinch-hitter and the potential go-ahead run in the bottom of the ninth inning but popped out to end the game. Reddick, who began the day ranked seventh among American League hitters, is batting .308.