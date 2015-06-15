Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard tied a career high with three RBIs in Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Sogard singled up the middle in the top of the sixth inning to bring 1B Max Muney home, then added a two-run double in the seventh in extending his hitting streak to four games. Sogard, who finished 2-for-5 with a strikeout and a run scored, also drove in three runs May 12 during a 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Sonny Gray continues to frustrate the Los Angeles Angels this season. Gray scattered five hits while not permitting a walk or an earned run in 7 1/3 innings to earn his eighth win. The right-hander began the game by retiring the first nine Angels he faced and ended his day by retiring 11 of the final 14 batters he confronted and finished with nine strikeouts. In three appearances against the American League West’s defending champion this year, Gray is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA. The right-hander has permitted just 11 hits and three walks in 22 2/3 innings while amassing 22 strikeouts. With roughly 40 percent of the season completed, Gray leads the major leagues with a 1.60 earned-run average and shares second place in the American League with eight wins.

C Stephen Vogt has not had a hit in his last 14 at-bats after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout on Sunday. But Vogt scored a run when he came home on 2B Eric Sogard’s two-run double after being intentionally walked in the top of the seventh inning. Vogt is batting .079 (3-for-38) with 10 walks and 17 strikeouts this month.

SS Marcus Semien committed two errors and now has 22 to lead all major-league players. In the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday, Semien bobbled a ground ball from Los Angeles SS Erick Aybar. Then in the ninth, Semien dropped a throw from RHP Tyler Clippard on a fielder’s choice. At the plate, Semien struck out three times and went 0-for-5.

CF Billy Burns continues to lead American League rookies with 51 hits and 16 multi-hit games after Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Burns went 2-for-5, drove in a run, scored another, stole his 12th base of the season and struck out. The outfielder from Georgia ranks second among major-league rookies in steals to Texas Rangers OF Delino Deshields, who has 13. Burns also has hit in 17 of his past 18 games, raising his average to .313. But Burns does not have enough at-bats to qualify for the American League’s batting championship.

RHP A.J. Griffin, out all season while recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in April 2014, was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Griffin was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA through three rehab appearances, two with Class A Stockton and one with Nashville.

DH Ben Zobrist recorded his second three-hit game and his seventh multi-hit contest of the season Sunday. Zobrist went 3-for-5, hit two doubles and scored three runs. Before the game, Zobrist had been batting .114 (4-for-35) in his previous 10 contests.

RF Josh Reddick ranks seventh in the American League with a .310 average after Sunday’s 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Reddick went 2-for-5, drove in one run and scored another. In his past 14 games, Reddick is batting .360 (18-for-50) with three home runs and nine RBIs.