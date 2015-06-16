Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard, who started his career in the Padres’ minor league system, went 1-for-5 Monday night at San Diego to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 6-for-21 (.286) during the streak, and Sogard is hitting .296 (8-for-27) over the past 10 games.

C Stephen Vogt had a grand slam and five RBIs while going 3-for-5 against the Padres on Monday night. “I went up there in my first at-bat tonight and had a lackluster swing,” he said. “I wasn’t really feeling aggressive, so I said I‘m just going to swing as hard as I can, and when you hit a true line drive the other way, it reminds you that you know how to hit.”

CF Billy Burns went 1-for-5 Monday night to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 9-for-27 during the streak. He also has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games, going 27-for-84 (.321).

RHP Edward Mujica began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Monday, throwing a scoreless inning and striking out two. Mujica landed on the disabled list May 22 due to a broken and cut right thumb.

1B Ben Zobrist drew four walks and reached base in all five plate appearances Monday night. He was 1-for-1 with three runs. The four walks matched his career high. Zobrist also drew four walks last Sept. 6.

3B Brett Lawrie had three hits Monday night, matching his career high. It was Lawrie’s fifth three-hit game of the season and the 22nd of his career. Lawrie, who had two run-scoring singles Monday, is hitting .339 (20-for-59) with runners in scoring position this season. After the 3-for-5 game, Lawrie is hitting .331 (43-for-130) on the road this season and .304 (27-for-84) overall over his past 23 games.