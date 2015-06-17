Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Eric Sogard has hit in six straight games, going 7-for-27 (.259). He was 1-for-5 Tuesday with the hit driving in the winning run. Sogard has hit .281 (9-for-32) over his last 11 games.

CF Billy Burns accounted for four runs (two saved plus two RBIs) Tuesday afternoon against the Padres. In the first inning, Burns raced to the fence, leaped and caught Justin Upton’s would-be two-run homer. He then doubled up Yonder Alonso trying to get back to first. Then in the fifth, Burns hit a two-run triple to give the A’s a 3-2 lead. Burns is hitting .333 (10-for-30) in a seven-game hitting streak. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games, hitting .322 (28-for-87).

INF Ben Zobrist hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Eleven of Zobrist’s 18 RBIs this season have given the A’s the lead. The homer was Zobrist’s third of the season.

1B Ike Davis, who has been on the disabled list since May 14 with a strained left quad muscle, is expected to be activated Wednesday or Thursday when the club returns to Oakland to host the Padres. Davis was hitting .282 with two homers and 11 RBIs when he was injured.