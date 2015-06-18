Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) pitched his first bullpen session Tuesday since going on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw 20 pitches at the Athletics’ facility in Mesa, Ariz. The A’s claimed Thompson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Nov. 4. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Thompson made his major league debut last season with the White Sox, making five relief appearances. He went 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA. In six minor league seasons, he is 18-8 with a 2.55 ERA in 189 appearances, including three starts.

DH/1B Billy Butler hit his fifth home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run blast in the first inning of a 16-2 victory against San Diego. It was his first home run since May 16 against the White Sox. Butler went 4-for-5, scored twice, drove in three runs and legged out two infield singles. ”It felt good,“ he said of the homer. ”Put the barrel on something and got a good result for the guys.

RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) will make his second rehab appearance Thursday for Class A Stockton. He pitched a scoreless inning Monday for Stockton. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’s not sure if Mujica will be activated Friday. “We’ll see,” Melvin said. “I don’t like to get ahead of myself as far as that goes, but we’d like to get him back sooner than later. It depends on how he feels.”

LF Ben Zobrist went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs Wednesday in a 16-2 victory against San Diego. Zobrist has scored 10 runs during the Athletics’ four-game winning streak.

RHP Jesse Chavez (3-6) struck out a career-high 11 in a 16-2 victory Wednesday against the San Diego Padres. Chavez allowed just one run and three hits over seven innings, relying heavily on his changeup and low 90s fastball. Chavez lowered his ERA to 2.52.

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went 1-for-5 with two RBIs Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville, making him 5-for-21 (.238) with five RBIs on his rehab assignment. Earlier in the week, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Davis likely would be activated Wednesday or Thursday. “I was a little off on my forecasting of him the other day, but he’ll play tonight and we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow,” Melvin said Wednesday afternoon. According to Melvin, the A’s wanted to see how Davis responded after playing nine innings in back-to-back games.