Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (2-2) held the Padres to just two runs on five hits over seven innings but took the loss Thursday as the A’s fell 3-1 at the O.co Coliseum. Graveman struck out six, walked two and gave up two solo home runs. He’s 2-2 with a 2.27 ERA in six starts since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

C Josh Phegley hit his third home run of the season Thursday, a solo blast leading off the sixth inning in a 3-1 loss to San Diego. Phegley hammered RHP Ian Kennedy’s 1-2 fastball into the left field seats. Kennedy threw him three straight sliders before delivering a fastball.

RHP Sonny Gray (8-3) will make his 15th start of the season Friday when the A’s open a three-game series against the Angels at the O.co Coliseum. Gray owns the major-league’s lowest ERA at 1.60 and has gone 4-1 with a 1.04 ERA over his past five starts. Gray is 5-1 with a 2.11 ERA in nine career appearances against the Angels, including eight starts. This season he’s 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA against the Angels.

CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to nine games Thursday with a third-inning single in a 3-1 loss to San Diego. Burns went 1-for-4 and is batting .359 (14-for-39) during his streak.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist was out of the lineup Thursday against San Diego after starting nine straight games. Zobrist underwent left knee surgery on April 28, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said it was time to give him a break, even though he went 8-for-14 and scored 10 runs in his previous four games. “Whenever a guy’s swinging good it’s tough to take him out of the lineup, but we have to be cognizant of the fact that he did have surgery not too long ago and we have to try to keep him healthy,” Melvin said. Zobrist struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth and played left field in the ninth.

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) played his fifth rehab game Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said, “We’ll probably look to activate him shortly.” Davis will likely be reinstated Friday for the series-opener against the Angels, and the A’s will have to make a corresponding move. Reserve INFs Andy Parrino and Max Muncy are the most likely options.