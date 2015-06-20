Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Max Muncy avoided a potential demotion to Triple-A Nashville on Friday when the A’s decided to designated INF Andy Parrino for assignment to clear a roster spot when 1B Ike Davis came off the disabled list. Muncy, a rookie, is batting just .213, but he has two home runs, seven doubles and six RBIs. He can play first and third base and provides some power off the bench.

RHP Sonny Gray gave up five runs on six hits over six innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 12-7 loss to the Angels on Friday night. Gray, who is 3-0 against the Angels this season, struck out two, walked three and threw 113 pitches, six off his season high. He took a 7-2 lead into the seventh but didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced and left the game with the bases loaded, leading 7-3. The Angels scored seven more times in the inning.

INF Andy Parrino was designated for assignment Friday, clearing a roster spot for 1B Ike Davis, who was activated from the disabled list. Parrino was called up from Triple-A Nashville on May 22 and appeared in 16 of 22 games while with the A‘s, many of those as a late-game defensive replacement for starting SS Marcus Semien. He went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts and two walks at the plate. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’d like to keep Parrino in the organization if he clears waivers.

C Stephen Vogt hit his 13th home run of the season Friday, a solo shot in a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Vogt also doubled, drove in three runs, scored twice and walked. He has reached base safely in all 31 of his home games.

CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to 10 games Friday with an infield single in the first inning of a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Burns went 3-for-5 with three infield singles, giving him and American League-high 19 for the season. He scored two runs, drove in one and stole a base.

RHP Edward Mujica (fractured and lacerated right thumb) was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday and took the loss in a 12-7 defeat to the Angels. Mujica (2-2) gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits, including a grand slam to 1B Albert Pujols.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist hit his fourth home run of the season Friday, a three-run shot to right in the first inning of a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Zobrist also had a double and three RBIs and scored a run. Over his past six games, he’s batting .500 (10-for-20) with 11 runs, four doubles and eight RBIs.

RHP Arnold Leon was optioned Friday to Triple-A Nashville after his third stint this season with the A‘s. He was optioned to clear a roster spot for RHP Edward Mujica, who was activated from the disabled list. Leon has made six relief appearances for the A’s this season and has a 4.26 ERA.

1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday and went 1-for-4 in a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Davis made his first start since May 11 and first appearance since May 13. Davis played five rehab games for Triple-A Nashville, batting .238 with five RBIs. Before going on the DL, Davis was batting .282 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 33 games.