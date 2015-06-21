Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Stephen Vogt, who started Saturday at designated hitter for the second time this season, went 3-for-3 with a double and his 51st RBI of the season in a 4-1 victory against the Angels. Vogt has reached base safely in all 32 home games he has played this season. That’s the second-longest season-opening streak in Oakland history. OF Rickey Henderson owns the record of 33 set in 1993.

CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a bunt single during the fifth inning Saturday in a 4-1 victory against the Angels. Burns went 2-for-5 with two infield hits, giving him 21 for the season, which leads the American League. He also stole his 15th base of the season.

RHP Jesse Hahn (5-5) allowed one run and four hits over 7 2/3 innings Saturday in a 4-1 victory against the Angels. Hahn struck out four and walked four as he improved to 4-1 over his past six starts. Hahn kept the Angels off balance with a mix of sliders, curves and changeups to go with his best pitch, a low-90s sinker. “My curveball and my slider really weren’t there at the beginning of the year, and I think throwing them more, working on them more in side sessions, I kind of got a feel for them again, and I’ve been throwing more strikes lately,” said Hahn, who gave most of Oakland’s depleted bullpen a day off after Friday’s 12-7 loss to the Angels. “You can’t get by with just a fastball. Good hitters, they’ll lock into that fastball eventually, so I need to show something else for a strike.”

LHP Scott Kazmir will make his eighth career start Sunday against the Angels, one of his three former major-league teams. He’s 2-5 with a 7.56 ERA and four straight losses against the Angels. Kazmir has gone 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA over his past four starts this season. In his previous start, he allowed one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 9-1 victory at San Diego.