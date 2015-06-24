Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 23 for his second stint with the A’s this year and is 2-2 with a 2.27 ERA and .247 opponents’ batting average in six starts since his return. He has tossed seven or more innings and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last three starts but has a no-decision and two losses over that span (1.63 ERA). He is just the second A’s pitcher since at least 1914 to toss seven or more innings and allow two runs or fewer in three consecutive starts without earning a win in any of the starts.

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) could begin playing catch by the end of the June 21 week, according to manager Bob Melvin.

C Josh Phegley had three RBIs on Tuesday, the second-highest single-game total of his career. He had four against the White Sox in 2013. He also matched a career high with two extra-base hits, doing it for a fifth time. He is hitting .339 (20-59) over the last 19 games.

LHP Drew Pomeranz worked 1 2/3 innings to earn his first career save.

C Stephen Vogt (left elbow) received a cortisone shot June 21 and could return to the lineup June 24.

OF Ben Zobrist went 2-for-4 Tuesday with a walk and two-run home run. He is batting .419 (13-31) with three homers and 10 RBIs his last nine games. He has homers in three of the last seven games, and two of his long balls this season have come against Texas.

RHP Jesse Chavez allowed season-high five runs in five innings Tuesday, but exited in line for the win after the A’s posted a four-run sixth inning to take the lead. It was his second road win of the year. He retired seven straight from second to the fourth innings, but Texas went 5-for-7 with a sac fly in his fifth and final frame.