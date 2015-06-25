Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman evened his record by going seven-plus innings and allowing two runs Wednesday. He has tossed seven or more innings and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last four starts. In seven starts since coming back from Triple-A Nashville, Kendall Graveman has a 2.31 ERA.

RHP Sonny Gray leads the American League and ranks fourth in the majors with a 1.95 ERA going into Wednesday’s start at Texas. He is trying to join the five pitchers in Oakland history that have finished the month of June with an ERA under 2.00: Vida Blue in 1971 (1.53), Jim Nash in 1968 (1.64), Dan Haren in 2007 (1.91), Justin Duchscherer in 2008 (1.91) and Blue Moon Odom in 1968 (1.92). Gray is 5-1 with a 1.58 ERA in seven starts on the road and has the third-lowest road ERA in the AL.

1B Stephen Vogt returned the lineup after getting a cortisone shot Sunday for his sore left elbow. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. He is expected to start at catcher in Thursday’s series finale at Texas.

CF Billy Burns drilled doubles in his first two at-bats Wednesday and finished 3-for-6 with two runs scored. He has a career-high 14-game hitting streak going. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season.