Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray’s dominance of the Rangers continued despite him having an off start vs. Texas by his standards. He allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings Thursday. Gray is 4-0 at Globe Life Park over the past two seasons and 7-3 for his career vs. the Rangers with a 1.92 ERA. He was glad his teammates assisted him Thursday, as he was on the hook for the loss twice. “I kind of got away from what I do well, my game plan a little bit,” Gray said. “The offense really picked us up today, and it was great to come out with three wins (in the three-game series).”

C Stephen Vogt’s recent roll continued as he went 3-for-5 Thursday. Vogt is on a 17-for-35 (.486) surge, including 6-for-10 with two RBIs in the Texas series. Vogt still leads all catchers in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage.

CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games with a seventh-inning single Thursday. It s the second-longest streak in the American League behind the 19-game run of Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis. Burns also had a 12-game hitting streak earlier this season, giving him the two longest hitting streaks by an AL rookie this season. In his 15-game streak, Burns has 13 runs, five stolen bases and seven multiple-hit games. He had five hits in the Texas series.

LF Sam Fuld continues to try and dig out of an early-season slump. Fuld had a big two-run single Thursday in the fifth inning to pick up to snap a 0-for-6 start to the series. He is on a 9-for-28 (.321) roll to raise his average to .207.

RF Josh Reddick has 23 multi-hit games this season after going 2-for-3 Thursday. He is terrorizing the Rangers, batting .438 against them this year.