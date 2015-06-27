Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) will play catch Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to June 11. He’s spent the past two weeks doing strengthening exercises. Venditte said he expects to make just a handful of throws from 60 to 75 feet.

CF Billy Burns’ streak of starts ended at 34 games Friday night when he was out of the lineup against Kansas City. ”Everybody needs a day off every now and then,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Burns, who has a career-long 15-game hitting streak. ”He’s a little banged up.“ Melvin said he hopes Burns is able to return to the lineup Saturday but isn’t sure. ”I haven’t gotten (a day off) in a while,“ Burns said. ”He’s just trying to give me some rest. Been a little worn out. I think he just sensed that and is giving me some rest.“ Before the A’s 5-2 loss, Burns spent some time wearing what he called ”recovery pants“ in the clubhouse. They look like snow pants, but they compress the legs and increase blood flow. ”It felt like one of those blood pressure things on your arm,’ Burns said. “Just goes around the whole legs.”

RHP Jesse Hahn gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings as his three-game winning streak came to an end Friday night with a 5-2 loss to Kansas City. He struck out five and walked one. Hahn had allowed only three home runs over 84 2/3 innings coming into the game but gave up home runs to DH Kendrys Morales in the second inning and LF Alex Gordon in the sixth, a monster shot to right-center field that made it 5-1.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk Friday night in a 5-2 loss to Kansas city. Zobrist is batting .390 over his past 12 games with three home runs, four doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs.