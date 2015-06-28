Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) played catch for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 11. He made 20 right-handed throws “pain free” from 60 feet and will throw left- and right-handed Monday. Venditte had surgery on his right labrum in 2013. “The first time I went through something like this, there was never any improvement,” Venditte said. “It lets me know it’s not the same thing. ... I was hoping to be pain-free, and that’s what I was today.”

C Stephen Vogt was in the lineup at designated hitter Saturday against Kansas City, one day after being hit in the right wrist by a pitch from Royals LHP Franklin Morales in the ninth inning and having to leave the game. Vogt said he initially feared he had a broken bone. “Just a bruise,” Vogt said. “I woke up this morning feeling good.” Vogt went 0-for-4, ending his 34-game home streak of reaching base. Vogt matched Rickey Henderson’s Oakland record, set in 1993.

CF Billy Burns missed his second straight game Saturday with what manager Bob Melvin called a “hip flexor” injury. “Still a little tight as of last night,” Melvin said. “We’ll give him one more day and I‘m confident he’ll be able to play tomorrow.” Burns’ streak of 34 starts ended Friday night. Burns, who bats leadoff, is hitting .322 with seven doubles, four triples, two homers, 15 RBIs and 32 runs. He leads the A’s with 15 stolen bases.

LHP Scott Kazmir (4-5) gave up just three runs on seven hits over seven innings but took the loss Saturday as the A’s fell 3-2 to Kansas City. He struck out six and walked one. Kazmir was 3-1 with a major-league-low 1.27 ERA in seven home starts before losing to the Royals.

LHP Phil Coke signed a minor-league contract and was assigned to Class A Stockton. Coke is 22-27 with a 4.20 ERA in 401 career appearances, all but 15 in relief. Coke reportedly has a July 10 opt-out clause in his contract. Coke made 16 appearances for the Cubs this year before being released on May 22. He was with Toronto for two games and became a free agent June 22 after declining a minor-league assignment from the Blue Jays.