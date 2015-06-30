Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (5-4) pitched seven shutout innings in a 7-1 victory against Colorado on Monday night. He allowed just five hits, struck out three and walked three. For the fifth consecutive start, the right-hander pitched at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs. He is 4-2 in eight starts since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 23. “I think the confidence factor is definitely there,” said Graveman, who had been sent down on April 26 after going 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in his first four starts with the A‘s. “It’s something I felt when I was at spring training. Then you lost it a little bit when I started the season here. To go back down to Nashville and work with those guys and be productive down there and then come back and contribute here has been great. It’s one of those things you want to do well for this team. You want to get out there and perform. I was just putting too much pressure on myself in the beginning of the season.”

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) played catch Monday for the second time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to June 11. He made 40 throws right-handed and 40 left-handed from up to 75 feet. “It was pain free,” Venditte said. “It was good for my mental state to go out there and not have any pain.” He will play catch again Wednesday.

CF Billy Burns went 0-for-4 in a 7-1 victory Monday night against Colorado as his hitting streak ended at 16 games, which had been the longest active streak in the major leagues, Burns’ streak ended one game short of tying the Oakland record for rookies.

RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session June 29 and is expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters.

DH/1B Billy Butler went 3-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season, a double and two RBIs on Monday night in a 7-1 victory against Colorado. Butler also scored three runs. He hit a solo home in fourth, a leadoff drive to center field over the 400-foot mark.

1B Ike Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double Monday night in a 7-1 victory against Colorado. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Rockies RHP David Hale, launching a 2-2 curve deep into the right-field seats for his third home run of the season and first at the Coliseum. It was Davis’ first home run since May 7 and ended a 12-game drought. He drove in two runs.

RF Josh Reddick hit his 11th home run of the season Monday night, a two-run blast in the first inning of a 7-1 victory against Colorado. The home run was Reddick’s first since June 12 and ended a 14-game drought. Reddick lined Rockies RHP David Hale’s first-pitch fastball for a home run to right field.