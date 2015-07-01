Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/3B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, opening a roster spot for RHP Chris Bassitt, who was recalled from Nashville and started against Colorado. Muncy hit .203 with two home runs and six RBIs in 34 games with the A’s in his first major-league stint. He was called up from Nashville on April 25 and hit .290 over his first 16 games but just .146 over his final 18. “You’re seeing more young players at the big league level being in non-everyday roles,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s not easy for them. They’re used to playing every day. He’s still developing. Probably ends up being a good thing for him even though nobody wants to go down to the minor leagues.”

SS Richie Martin, a first-round draft pick from the University of Florida, signed with the A’s on Tuesday. Martin took batting practice and fielded ground balls at the Coliseum.

RHP Sonny Gray was admitted to a hospital Monday night for what the A’s are calling flu-like symptoms and was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against Colorado. “He’s feeling better today than he did last night, but he’s still in the hospital right now and doing some additional tests,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 2-1 loss.

A’s RHP Sonny Gray, who missed his scheduled start Tuesday, has been diagnosed with severe bacterial gastroenteritis.

RHP Chris Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville and started against Colorado in place of RHP Sonny Gray, who was scratched with severe flu-like symptoms that required a hospital stay. Bassitt (0-1) allowed just one run on five hits over five innings but took the loss in his first start for the A‘s.

A’s RHP Chris Bassitt, who filled in for Sonny Gray on Tuesday, will start again Sunday if Gray isn’t ready.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist went 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run and walked once Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Colorado. Over his past 16 games, Zobrist is batting .370 with six doubles, a triple three homers and 13 RBIs. He’s also scored 18 runs.