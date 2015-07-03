Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B/LF Mark Canha had his first career triple in the seventh inning of the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle on Thursday night. It came with two outs and drove in a run.

RHP Cody Martin was traded from Atlanta to Oakland in exchange for the No. 53 international bonus pool slot. Martin, 25, was 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Braves this season. He was 1-3 with one save and a 2.10 ERA in seven games (six starts) for Triple-A Gwinnett.

C Josh Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the first inning Thursday in the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle. Over his past 24 games, Phegley is batting .307 (23-for-75).

RHP Sonny Gray rejoined his teammates Thursday after a three-day stay in the hospital for severe bacterial gastroenteritis caused by salmonella. Gray likely will miss his next scheduled start Sunday, although no official decision has been made. It is possible he also could miss his final scheduled start before the All-Star break.

1B Nate Freiman was designated for assignment Thursday from Triple-A Nashville, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Cody Martin, who was acquired from Atlanta for international bonus money. Freiman was batting .171 with two doubles and eight RBIs in 35 games with Nashville. He began the season on Oakland’s disabled list with a strained lumbar muscle and was reinstated May 9 and optioned to Nashville. In 116 career games with the A‘s, Freiman hit .256 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

SS Marcus Semien snapped a career-high 45 game homerless streak with a solo shot in the fifth inning of the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle. Semien’s seventh home run of the season came with two outs and on a 2-0 count against Mariners LHP Roenis Elias.

LHP Scott Kazmir (5-5) allowed just two hits over eight shutout innings in a 4-0 victory Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners at the O.co Coliseum. “We’ve seen some great games out of him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s the best I’ve seen him.” Kazmir struck out seven, including four straight at one point, and was perfect until Mariners LF Franklin Gutierrez doubled with one out in the fifth. He didn’t walk a batter. He improved to 5-0 with a 0.91 ERA in seven starts against teams in the American League West. Kazmir is in the final year of his contract, and the trade rumors started long ago. “I know he likes it here,” Melvin said. “He’s all about his team. He’s become a leader here the last couple years, by performance and in the clubhouse.”