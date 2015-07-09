Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

P Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) played catch from over 100 feet Tuesday. Venditte has been on the DL since June 11 and manager Bob Melvin anticipates that he will throw off a mound sometime near the All-Star break.

RHP Sonny Gray returned from missing two starts due to a severe case of bacterial gastroenteritis that required hospitalization. He allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. Gray threw 64 of 110 pitches for strikes and went at least six innings for the seventh straight start.

OF Jake Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Nashville Tuesday and is viewed as someone who can help Oakland against left-handed pitching. Smolinksi was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers June 21 and batted .432 (19-for-44) with Nashville after hitting .422 with Round Rock. Last year Smolinski batted .349 in 24 games for Texas and that includes a .370 average (10-for-27) in seven games against Oakland last season. “At the end of the season, he killed us, so it’s nice to have some additional power and especially from the right side,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Chris Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for OF Jake Smolinski. Bassitt was recalled from the minors June 30 and in two stints with the Athletics, he is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven appearances (two starts).

LHP Scott Kazmir has not lost a start in July in nearly two years and will try to keep that streak intact Wednesday when he faces the Yankees. Since July 13, 2013, he is 6-0 with a 1.52 ERA in his last nine July starts. Kazmir last pitched Thursday against Seattle when he pitched eight innings and allowed two hits in a 4-0 win. In 20 appearances against the Yankees, Kazmir is 8-7 with a 3.28 ERA.

LHP Scott Kazmir left Wednesday’s game after three innings due to left triceps tightness.

DH Billy Butler broke an 0-for-15 drought with a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the sixth. That was Oakland’s last hit until 3B Brett Lawrie led off the 10th with a home run.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) played catch from 60 feet for the first time since going on the disabled list May 28. Manager Bob Melvin said there were not any issues.

3B Brett Lawrie struck out three times but that was an afterthought when he opened the 10th with a home run. That home run gave him six hits in his last 13 at-bats and was his third homer in 215 at-bats off right-handed pitching this season.