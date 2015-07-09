Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Jesse Hahn, who will pitch Saturday on extra rest, threw a bullpen session Wednesday. Hahn is 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts and had some minor elbow tightness in his last start July 1. Manager Bob Melvin said that moving Hahn back involves keeping innings down and preventing fatigue. “I think a little of both with him right now,” Melvin said. “So giving him a few extra days, I think he’ll benefit.” Hahn threw a combined 116.2 innings in the minors and majors last season and is at 96 2/3 this season.

RHP Taylor Thompson will throw a live batting practice session Thursday in the minors. He will throw 20 pitches, all fastballs, with the protection of the screen. On July 12, Thompson will do 15 pitches with the screen and 15 pitches without the screen. Thompson has been sidelined since Feb. 26 with a strained right shoulder.

LHP Scott Kazmir left Wednesday’s game after three innings due to left triceps tightness.

LHP Scott Kazmir exited Wednesday’s game after three innings and 50 pitches due to left triceps tightness. Before exiting, Kazmir held the Yankees to an unearned run and two hits. It was the second time that Kazmir exited a start early due to injury. On May 27 against the Detroit Tigers, he exited after three innings due to left shoulder stiffness and he made his next start after that on June 5.

RHP Jesse Chavez is scheduled to make his 15th start Thursday against the Yankees and will try to get back on track. In his last six starts, Chavez is 2-3 with a 5.00 ERA and opponents have a .297 average against him. Chavez last started Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed four runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 9-5 loss. Chavez is 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA in five career appearances, including three starts against the Yankees. Chavez faced the Yankees and got the win May 31, when he allowed seven hits in eight innings of a 3-0 win.

RHP Sean Doolittle told manager Bob Melvin that he felt fine after throwing from 60 feet Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder on May 28. Melvin did not say when the next time Doolittle will throw again.