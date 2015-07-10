Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman starts Friday when Oakland opens a three-game series against the Indians in Cleveland. Graveman is 5-2 with a 1.78 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 23. He also has gone at least seven innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in his past six starts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the longest streak by a rookie pitcher in Oakland history. It also matches Francisco Liriano (Minnesota, 2006) as the longest streak by any rookie in the past 20 years. Graveman allowed five hits in seven innings during a 2-0 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

SS Marcus Semien fielded three balls cleanly, but on the fourth ball hit to him in the eighth inning, he made a high throw over the head of 1B Ike Davis that allowed two runs to score. That was Semien’s major-league-leading 28th error and sixth in his past 11 games. He already has the third-highest, single-season error total in Oakland history by a shortstop. Only Bert Campaneris (34 in 1968) and Alfredo Griffin (30 in 1985) had more.

RHP Jesse Hahn returned to Oakland for an MRI exam Thursday following continued elbow tightness. Hahn threw a bullpen session Wednesday and was sent for the MRI as a precaution. Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010 and has thrown 96 2/3 innings this season, which is 20 shy of his combined total last season. He was slated to start Saturday in Cleveland on nine days’ rest, but now RHP Chris Bassitt will make that start.

RHP Chris Bassitt is expected to make Saturday’s start for RHP Jesse Hahn. Bassitt made two starts while RHP Sonny Gray was out with gastroenteritis caused by salmonella poisoning and was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven games (two starts) for Oakland this year.

LHP Scott Kazmir did some light throwing before Thursday’s game, and he experienced no problems, according to manager Bob Melvin. Kazmir exited Wednesday after three innings and 50 pitches due to left triceps tightness.

RHP Jesse Chavez lost his third straight start after allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings Thursday at Yankee Stadium. In his past three starts, Chavez has a 6.32 ERA. Chavez threw 52 of 93 pitches for strikes and tied a season high by issuing three walks. He was asked about the strike zone of plate umpire Bill Welke but was more disappointed with his location, saying: “This is that stretch for me personally it happens every year, it happened the year before where I‘m a little on to off and not mechanically or physically or anything like that, it’s just location where early in the year those pitches were getting swung at and on to the ground and now they’re getting taken for balls and I have to fight back into the count, and that’s the thing that frustrates me.”