Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Jesse Hahn was placed on the disabled list with a right forearm strain. He was scheduled to start Saturday’s game but instead will go into the All-Star break with a 6-6 record and a 3.35 ERA.

RHP Jesse Hahn (right forearm strain) was placed on the disabled list Saturday.

RHP Chris Bassitt was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Saturday’s game in place of RHP Jesse Hahn, who was placed on the disabled list. In 12 games, including nine starts, at Nashville, Bassitt was 2-6 with a 3.71 ERA. In his start against the Indians, Bassitt pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk. “He did a great job of mixing his pitches,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

DH Billy Butler is a .291 hitter in 494 career at-bats against the Indians, with 42 doubles and 66 RBIs. That includes a clutch two-out, two-run double in the A’s three-run eighth inning on Saturday night. “I found a hole,” Butler said. “That’s what this game is all about -- finding holes.”

RHP Tyler Clippard got the final four outs of Saturday night’s game against the Indians to pick up his 17th save. Clippard was the last of five pitchers used by manager Bob Melvin in an eight-batter span in the seventh and eighth innings. “We had a couple of guys in our pen who were unavailable, but we still had to use quite a few in the eighth inning,” Melvin said.