Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 19, 2015

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Drew Pomeranz is 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA in 20 relief appearances since he was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on June 3. He made just his second appearance against the Twins on Saturday.

OF Billy Burns leads major league rookies with 85 hits and 19 stolen bases. He’s also tied for the lead in multiple-hit games with 26. He went 2-for-5 against the Twins on Saturday after collecting two hits in his previous 20 at-bats. Burns owns the third-best home batting average (.359) in the American League.

2B Ben Zobrist is batting .337 (30-for-89). All five of his home runs are with runners on base as opposed to .200 (24-for-120) with the bases empty. He has not committed an error at second base in his last 56 games.

3B Brett Lawrie beat out an infield hit in the ninth inning Saturday, extending his hitting streak against Minnesota pitchers to 10 games. Lawrie has a .329 average against the Twins, his best against any American League team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
