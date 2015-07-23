Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman allowed his highest single-game run total since April 25, getting lit up for six runs Tuesday in a 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays. In fact, Graveman hadn’t given up more than four runs in any of his previous 10 starts. He surrendered three home runs in the defeat, a season high, after not having allowed any opponent to go deep in his previous four starts.

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte is scheduled to make rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on Thursday and Saturday, A’s manager Bob Melvin announced Tuesday. Venditte, who usually pitches right-handed to lefty hitters and left-handed to righty hitters, is slated to throw with both arms Thursday, then left-handed only on Saturday. Venditte, on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder, last pitched for the A’s on June 10.

RHP Sonny Gray will be pitching on four days’ rest Wednesday against the Blue Jays as part of Oakland’s new four-man rotation. He has excelled under similar circumstances in the past, going 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA on four days’ rest this season. The ERA in those circumstances is second to that of Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (0.79). Gray is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against Toronto.

OF Coco Crisp took live batting practice Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 20. The on-field activity was considered a major step forward in the veteran’s recovery from a cervical strain. The A’s hope to be able to send Crisp on a rehab assignment to the minors by month’s end. Crisp has played only 13 games this season.

LHP Sean Doolittle threw on flat ground from 105 feet Tuesday before the series opener against the Blue Jays. After observing the exercise, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Doolittle will be able to throw off a bullpen mound by week’s end. Doolittle is rehabbing a strained left shoulder.

3B Brett Lawrie was a popular interview request among the Canadian media before his first game against his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. However, through an A’s spokesman, Lawrie gave all interested parties the same response: No thanks. Lawrie apparently wanted to focus on an important series against the Blue Jays. His focus paid off in a 2-for-4 performance in Oakland’s 7-1 loss Tuesday.