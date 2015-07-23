Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray saw his potential 11th win of the season blown by Oakland’s untrustworthy bullpen Wednesday night in the Athletics’ eventual 4-3, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. Gray was nowhere near his best, allowing nine hits and two walks in seven innings. However, he limited the damage to two runs and handed a 3-2 lead to the bullpen in the eighth inning. The Blue Jays tied the score off A’s closer Tyler Clippard in the ninth.

CF Billy Burns contributed two singles, a walk and a stolen base to the Athletics’ 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday. The multi-hit game was the 28th of the season for Burns, tops on the team. The stolen base was his 20th, allowing him to become just the eighth rookie in A’s history to record 20 or more steals.

OF Jake Smolinski continued his hot hitting with a single and a sacrifice fly in Oakland’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Smolinski also reached base on an error and scored a run. He has five runs, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs in just six games with the A‘s.

LHP Scott Kazmir hopes to build upon his home success Thursday when he faces the Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series. Kazmir has not allowed a run in five of his 10 home starts this season. His opponents’ batting average at home (.167) is the lowest in the American League, and his home ERA (1.36) is the second lowest. He is just 5-6 in his career against the Blue Jays with a 3.63 ERA in 17 career starts. Current Toronto players have a cumulative .218 batting average against him.

1B Ike Davis recorded his fifth career walk-off hit Wednesday, a two-out infield single in the 10th inning that gave the Athletics a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. This walk-off was unique in at least three ways. First, Davis was summoned to pinch-hit by A’s bench coach Mike Aldrete, who was replacing manager Bob Melvin, who earlier was ejected. Also, the single was a rare infield hit by Davis, and it withstood a 2-minute, 45-second video review in New York, which delayed the game-winning celebration.