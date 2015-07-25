Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) reported no pain in his shoulder after a 20-pitch, right-handed stint for Class A Stockton on Thursday. He’s scheduled to throw left-handed Saturday for Stockton, followed by at least one more right-handed game appearance next week. If all goes well, Venditte could come off the disabled list and return to the A’s before the end of the month.

CF Billy Burns (testicular contusion) fouled a ball into his groin area in the third inning of Friday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. After a long delay, he drove in a run with an infield out, then had to be pulled from the game because of the pain. Athletics manager Bob Melvin listed his leadoff hitter as doubtful for Game 2 of the series Saturday.

RHP Angel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Castro pitched three innings for the A’s in May, allowing six hits and one earned run.

RHP Chris Bassitt arrived in San Francisco one day ahead of his newly scheduled start Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. The rookie offered a unique perspective on his matchup with World Series hero LHP Madison Bumgarner. He promised to take a Bumgarner offering into the San Francisco Bay. That would be quite a feat, especially considering that Bassitt hasn’t batted in seven years. He has never faced the Giants either on the mound or at the plate.

OF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) met with Athletics manager Bob Melvin before Friday’s game in San Francisco and they agreed that the veteran was ready for game action. Melvin said the A’s tentatively have planned to send Crisp on an injury-rehab assignment to the minor leagues next week. Crisp hasn’t played since May 19.

RHP Jesse Chavez was frustrated by, of all things, foul balls in an 80-pitch struggle Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Chavez credited the Giants for staying alive on his best pitches, then taking advantage of his eventual mistakes in Oakland’s 9-3 loss. Chavez lasted just three batters into the fourth inning, the second-shortest start of his career. He fell to 5-10.

RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Leon pitched 3 1/3 innings for the A’s on Thursday, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) has one more test to pass before graduating to a bullpen session, Athletics manager Bob Melvin disclosed before Friday’s game in San Francisco. Doolittle will throw on flat ground from 105 feet Saturday in hopes of taking another step toward reinstatement from the disabled list. Doolittle would need some pain-free bullpen sessions and, likely, an injury-rehab stint in the minors before returning to the A‘s.