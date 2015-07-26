Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman will face the San Francisco Giants for the first time in his career when he pitches the series finale for the Athletics on Sunday. The rookie has experience in interleague play (1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in two appearances), but he has never batted in his career. He’s coming off one of his worst outings of the season -- six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings against Toronto -- but still retains a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts since returning from the minor leagues in May.

CF Billy Burns (testicular contusion) said he felt good enough to start after warming up Saturday, but he wound up sitting out the first six innings anyway. Burns suffered the injury when he fouled a ball into the ground and had it bounce between his legs in the third inning Friday vs. the San Francisco Giants. Burns was called upon to pinch-hit in the seventh inning Saturday and grounded out. He remained in the game to play the outfield and blooped a single in the ninth, advancing the potential tying run into scoring position. Burns is likely to return to his spot atop the Oakland batting order in the series finale Sunday.

RHP Angel Castro was sent back to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, one day after he had been promoted. The Athletics had to make the move because they needed to find a roster spot for RHP Chris Bassitt, who was called up from Nashville to start Saturday vs. the San Francisco Giants. Castro got a taste of the big leagues in his brief stay, pitching one scoreless inning (two hits, one strikeout) Friday.

RHP Chris Bassitt made his fourth consecutive effective start in a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. And, for the fourth straight time, the A’s failed to give him much support at the plate. Bassitt has lost three 2-1 decisions in his four starts and has received a just six runs of support. The biggest hit of Saturday’s loss was delivered by his rival on the mound, Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, who belted a solo home run in the third inning. It was the first homer hit by a pitcher against the A’s since 1972.

2B Ben Zobrist completed a two-day cycle when he belted a single, double and triple in a loss to the San Francisco Giants. Zobrist had a homer in Friday’s loss. He has gone 4-for-7 in the series, which some are calling a showcase for National League teams. The four hits improved his batting average to .264.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw 15 pitches off flat ground before Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants and pronounced himself ready for a bullpen session. Manager Bob Melvin agreed, saying Doolittle will throw from a mound sometime next week. Doolittle has been on the disabled list since May 28.