Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks were acquired by the A’s from the Royals in exchange for UT Ben Zobrist. Manaea, the 34th overall pick in 2013, has 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings in 2015 and 185 strikeouts in 153 1/3 total minor league innings.

OF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Monday, going 0-for-2 with a walk. He played seven innings in left field. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Sunday the A’s would like to see Crisp play at least four games before making a decision on whether to reinstate him from the disabled list. The veteran hasn’t been on the active roster since May 19, and that followed a season-opening stint on the DL because of elbow surgery.