Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to fill the roster spot of RHP Tyler Clippard. Alvarez (0-0, 13.00 ERA) had 16 strikeouts in nine innings this season with the A’s earlier this season. He was 2-3 with five saves and a 4.13 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Nashville.

1B Max Muncy was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to replace UT Ben Zobrist on the Athletics’ roster. Muncy hit .203 with two home runs and six RBIs in 34 games with the A’s in his first major league stint earlier this season. In 37 games for Nashville, he batted .246/.346/.418 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

LHP Sean Manaea, along with RHP Aaron Brooks, was sent from Kansas City to Oakland for INF/OF Ben Zobrist. Manaea, 23, was a supplemental 1st round draft pick in the 2013 draft. He made one start in the Arizona Rookie League on June 24 before jumping to High-A on June 29 and then to Double-A on July 20. He has battled injury, including this season, slowing his progress through the system.

RHP Sonny Gray tossed a three-hit shutout against the Dodgers, leading the A’s to a 2-0 victory Tuesday. Gray (11-4) struck out nine, walked one and allowed just one runner to reach second base. He retired the first 11 batters and nine of the final 10 hitters. “I felt like throwing strikes was the key tonight,” said Gray, who lowered his American League-leading ERA to 2.16 with his second shutout of the season. “That was the game plan going in, and just being able to execute the fastball to both sides. My slider was better than it had been. ... I think just getting ahead (in the count) was huge.”

RHP Aaron Brooks, along with LHP Sean Manaea, was sent from Kansas City to Oakland for INF/OF Ben Zobrist. Brooks, 25, was a ninth round draft pick in 2011. In the last two seasons with Triple-A Omaha, he has a 3.81 ERA in 245 2/3 innings. He will start for the A’s on Saturday.

RHP Edward Mujica inherited the closer’s role left vacant by Monday’s trade of RHP Tyler Clippard to the Mets. “He’s got experience doing it,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin, who also considered LHP Drew Pomeranz. “It’s just as much about experience as anything.” Mujica, who was obtained from the Red Sox in May, is 2-2 with a 4.13 ERA in 28 1/3 innings this season. Mujica has 49 career saves in his 13 major league seasons.