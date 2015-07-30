Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (right shoulder strain) will move his rehab to Triple-A Nashville and make back-to-back rehab appearances Friday and Saturday. If those go well, he could be activated from the DL afterwards.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-4) served up three runs on three hits and failed to retire a batter in Wednesday’s loss. Pomeranz had a 6-3 lead when he entered in the seventh before the Dodgers launched a five-run rally to grab the victory. “They had good at-bats, good at-bats to come back and take a lead,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “We got two outs and a 1-2 count in the seventh and no runs in. The next thing you know we didn’t have a lead anymore.”

OF Coco Crisp homered twice in his second rehab game Tuesday night for Class A Stockton. “Pretty encouraging,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday. “For him to do it that quickly, in his second game, is something to build on. Certainly, a great start for his second game.” Crisp has been on the disabled list since May 20 with a cervical strain.

RHP Jesse Chavez allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings, but didn’t factor into the decision in Wednesday’s setback to the Dodgers. “I thought he battled,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “They had some good at-bats off him early. Once we got in a position where we had to hit, we’re still in the game right there.”

LHP Sean Doolittle will throw a bullpen session Thursday. Doolittle, who has appeared in only one game this season, has been ailing with a strained left shoulder, among other injuries.

INF Brett Lawrie had a career-best four hits with a 4-for-5 outing, including a solo home run off RHP Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning Wednesday. Lawrie is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 10 RBIs in 11 interleague games this season.

OF Josh Reddick registered his second straight three-hit game Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Reddick has seven games with at least three hits this season.