Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Bassitt (0-4) gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Bassitt gave up all three runs in the first then pitched six straight shutout innings. In his past five starts he’s allowed a combined 10 runs over 29 innings with zero wins. “We’re just not giving him any run support,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He hasn’t won a game yet but I don’t think he’s given up more than three runs. He’s been good and he knows he’s here for a while. He’s done a nice job.”

DH/1B Billy Butler, who entered Thursday night’s game against Cleveland batting .214 in July, hit seventh in the order for the first time this season. He has hit fourth 67 times, fifth 20 times and sixth four times. Butler went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Oakland’s 3-1 loss to the Indians.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday for the first time since returning to the disabled list on May 28, one day after suffering a setback in his season debut. “It went really, really well,” Doolittle said.“Very good. I felt great.”

RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in Oakland’s only run Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Reddick is 13-for-33 (.394) with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games. He’s batting .311 (23-for-74) in July.