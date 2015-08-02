Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C/1B Stephen Vogt went hitless in four at-bats Saturday, extending his skid to 0-for-25 during Oakland’s 5-1 victory over Cleveland. In his past 26 games, Vogt is batting .165 (17-for-103).

SS Marcus Semien hit his ninth home run of the season Saturday night, a solo shot in Oakland’s 5-1 victory over Cleveland. Semien ended a career-long streak of 17 games without an RBI. It was his first home run since July 8 against the Yankees.

RHP Aaron Brooks (1-0) was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and made his A’s debut Saturday night at O.co Coliseum, starting against Cleveland and posting his first major league victory. Brooks allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings, lifting the A’s to a 5-1 win. Brooks (1-0) came to the A’s on Tuesday from Kansas City along with minor-league right-hander Sean Manaea in a trade for utility man Ben Zobrist. Brooks was pitching for Triple-A Omaha at the time, but the A’s promoted the southern California native to the big leagues. Shortly after Saturday’s game, A’s manager Bob Melvin announced that Brooks (1-0) would stay in the starting rotation. “Words can’t describe that right now,” Brooks said. “To get this opportunity and take advantage of it and then hearing that, it’s unreal.”

LF Coco Crisp played his fourth rehab game with Class A Stockton on Saturday and will return to Oakland on Sunday and likely be activated. Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He began a rehab assignment on Monday. Crisp homered twice on Tuesday.

DH/1B Billy Butler went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run Saturday in a 5-1 victory over Cleveland. For Butler, it was his 23rd multi-hit game of the season. He had his 47th RBIs of the year.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty was designated for assignment Saturday, clearing a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Aaron Brooks, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. O‘Flaherty was 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 25 relief appearances this season, his second with the A‘s. The A’s signed him as a free agent on Jan. 22, 2014, even though he was still recovering after undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 21, 2013. O‘Flaherty went 13-7 with a 1.99 ERA in three seasons with Atlanta but never recaptured that form. “It’s not uncommon after Tommy John that it takes a while, some guys more than others,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I think at least through performance in the past compared to now it’s taken him a little longer. I know he was frustrated with it. But that doesn’t mean that at some point in time it won’t come around for him. We had to make a move obviously. It was tough to do because we were invested in him some, but this is the decision we came up with.”

OF Sam Fuld went 2-for-3, stole a base, scored a run and drove in a run Saturday in Oakland’s 5-1 victory over Cleveland. He had his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw his second bullpen session Saturday since returning to the disabled list on May 28, one day after suffering a setback in his season debut. “It went really well,” Doolittle said. “I think I’ll be ready to face hitters sooner than later.” Doolittle threw 31 pitches, using his entire repertoire.