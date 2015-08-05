Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B/1B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, opening a roster spot for newly acquired INF/OF Danny Valencia. Muncy hit .207/.275/.378 with two homers and six RBIs in 35 games with Oakland.

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (straight right shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Venditte made three appearances in a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton and two with Triple-A Nashville. Before going on the DL, Venditte made four relief appearances for the A‘s, allowing no runs over 5 2/3 innings. A’s manager Bob Melvin said it was a tough decision to send Venditte to Nashville, and he expects to see him back in Oakland this season. “We want to try to keep as many guys as we can here. Options have a lot to do with it,” Melvin said. “Getting back after an injury, too, it gives us a chance not to run him out there too much. At the big league level, if a guy’s pitching well, you’re going to want to get him out there quite a bit. And coming off a little bit of an issue on the right side, we can work him back in a little easier there.”

INF/OF Danny Valencia was claimed off waivers by Oakland from Toronto. He hit .296 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 58 games with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment Saturday. Valencia has played primarily third base during his career, but this year he started 27 games in left field, nine at third base, one in right field and one at first base. A’s manager Bob Melvin said second base is another option. Valencia, 30, has spent six seasons in the major leagues, playing for the Twins, Red Sox, Orioles, Royals and Blue Jays.

C Stephen Vogt ended his 0-for-28 streak with a double in the sixth inning in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore on Monday night. Vogt added an RBI double in the eighth inning. Vogt’s hitless streak was the second longest of his career, behind only an 0-for-32 to start his career.

RHP Dan Otero was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday as his rough season continued. Otero went 8-2 with a 2.28 ERA last season in 72 relief appearances, but he has now been sent down to Nashville twice this season. He is 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA in 29 games with the A’s this year. After being recalled from Nashville on July 12, Otero had a 4.32 ERA in six relief appearances.

OF Jake Smolinski was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Smolinski, who was claimed off waivers by the A’s from Texas on June 21, was recalled from Nashville on July and hit .320 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games with Oakland. “He didn’t play his way out of here,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It was just a numbers thing based on the fact we had another outfielder coming back and we did need to keep another infielder. .. He impressed us. I expect to see him back here at some point in time this year, whether it’s in September or not. He’s a guy that we really liked and impressed us during his time that he was here.” Smolinski has also been working at first base, trying to become more versatile defensively.

LF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and started Monday night against Baltimore, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run. Crisp hit second behind CF Billy Burns, giving the A’s two speedy switch hitters at the top of their batting order. Crisp hit .211 with two home runs and three RBIs in five games during a rehab stint with Class A Stockton. Crisp opened the season on the DL following right elbow surgery and hit .044 in 13 games after being reinstated May 6. He returned to the DL on May 23, retroactive to May 22. “I know last time I came back a little bit too soon, just a couple games,” Crisp said. “I didn’t really have a chance to find my swing. This time when I was down there, there were a couple of things I figured out all the way down to that last at-bat in A-ball, and when I came back up from rehabbing, I felt close to normal.”

RHP Jesse Chavez (5-11) lasted only 3 2/3 innings Monday night, allowing six runs on nine hits, including two home runs in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore. He has lost five of his past six decisions. Chavez gave up only five home runs through the end of June. Since then, he has allowed six over six starts. “Just off location-wise, being back over the plate one way too many times, and they took advantage of it and they did damage,” Chavez said. “I have to sit down and think about it. Got to go back and look at some tapes about mechanical things.”

RHP Arnold Leon was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, joining the A’s for the fifth time this season. During his first four stints with the A‘s, Leon went 0-0 with a 3.71 ERA in seven relief appearances. “We wanted to take a harder look at Arnold,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s been up here a couple times, hasn’t really gotten an opportunity to be in a prominent role. It’s just been one-inning stints for the most part.” Leon has spent most of his career as a starter, but the A’s see him more as a reliever now, someone capable of throwing multiple innings.

LHP Felix Doubront made his Oakland debut Monday night out of the bullpen, allowing three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore. Doubront, who was acquired in a trade with Toronto for cash, struck out five and walked none. “He got quite a few swings and misses,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got some deception. Slider looked good. I thought as the game went along, he mixed his pitches a little bit better. He threw his changeup and his curveball a little bit more, where it looked like he just wanted to throw his fastball and his slider early. There’s definitely something there. He’s had some success, whether it’s in the bullpen or the starting rotation.”

RF Josh Reddick (sore lower back) missed Monday’s game against Baltimore but took batting practice on the field before the game. He left Sunday’s game against Cleveland for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. He was injured in the top of the fifth while making a running catch in foul territory. He is day-to-day.

RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) was a late scratch from the lineup and missed his second straight game. He was injured Sunday while making a running catch in foul territory against Cleveland. Mark Canha replaced Reddick in the lineup.