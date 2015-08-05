Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B/1B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, opening a roster spot for newly acquired INF/OF Danny Valencia. Muncy hit .207/.275/.378 with two homers and six RBIs in 35 games with Oakland.

3B/1B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, opening a roster spot for INF/OF Danny Valencia, who was acquired on Monday from Toronto in a trade. Muncy was recalled July 28 from Nashville but made just one appearance in his second stint this season with the A‘s. He started against Cleveland on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a double. For the season with Oakland, Muncy is batting .207 with two home runs and six RBIs in 35 games.

INF/OF Danny Valencia was added to the active roster Tuesday, one day after being traded by Toronto to the A‘s. He didn’t arrive at the O.co Coliseum in time to take batting practice and did not make an appearance Tuesday night in Oakland’s 5-0 victory against Baltimore.

SS Marcus Semien hit his 10th home run of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth inning Tuesday night in Oakland’s 5-0 victory against Baltimore. With a runner on third and two outs, the Orioles issued an intentional walk to 2B Eric Sogard, a left-handed hitter. That brought Semien, Oakland’s No. 9 hitter, to the plate. Semien, a right-handed hitter, crushed RHP Chaz Roe’s 0-1 pitch over the left-center-field wall. “I was told that early on in pro ball, if you ever get in that situation, you want to have a little extra fire, but I just wanted to stay within myself and do the best I could no matter what,” Semien said. “I‘m just glad it happened like that.”

RHP Chris Bassitt pitched (1-4) pitched seven shutout innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory against the Orioles. The rookie gave up five hits, struck out a career-high seven and walked two as he earned his first victory as an Athletic. “Relief,” Bassitt said of his first win. “Simple as that. ... I don’t care about ERA. I don’t care about hits. I just care about winning. I don’t care about anything else. I don’t look at my stats. I can tell you what my record is pretty much every single time.” In each of his first five starts this season, Bassitt allowed three or fewer runs but went 0-4. The A’s scored one run in each of those four losses, and Bassitt got a combined five runs of support in his first five starts. This time, the A’s gave him five runs of support in the first six innings.

LHP Sean Doolittle took a big step Tuesday in his bid to come back from a strained left shoulder for the second time this season. He threw a 27-pitch simulated game, and if his arm still feels good Wednesday, he could start a rehab assignment this weekend. Doolittle pitched against C Josh Phegley and OF Mark Canha, a pair of power hitters, and gave up no hits.

RF Josh Reddick (sore lower back) was a late scratch from the lineup and missed his second straight game Tuesday against Baltimore. He was injured Sunday while making a running catch in foul territory against Cleveland. Mark Canha replaced Reddick in the lineup and went 0-for-3.