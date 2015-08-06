Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman ran his winless string to five games in Wednesday’s 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Graveman left a 3-3 game in the sixth inning, but not before giving up six hits. Opponents are now hitting .298 (31-for-104) against him in his last five games.

3B/OF Danny Valencia doubled in his Athletics debut Wednesday in a 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Valencia, acquired on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week, will be used mostly as a third baseman against left-handed starters, as was the case Wednesday. He played mostly second base when used as an infielder with the Blue Jays. But A’s manager Bob Melvin said he plans to move INF Brett Lawrie from third to second when he plays in tandem with Valencia.

RHP Aaron Brooks already is making Athletics fans forget INF/OF Ben Zobrist. The rookie hopes to build upon a splashy Oakland debut when he pitches the opener of a four-game series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night. Brooks, acquired July 28 from Kansas City in the Zobrist trade, limited the Cleveland Indians to one run on five hits over 7 1/3 innings last Saturday in just his second major league start. He has never faced the Astros.

LF Coco Crisp woke up with a sore neck Wednesday morning and had to be scratched from the Athletics’ original lineup a couple hours before game time.

INF Brett Lawrie made just his second start of the season at second base Wednesday. He is advised to get used to it. Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated before the 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles that Lawrie would move from third base to second when he plays in tandem with newcomer 3B/OF Danny Valencia against left-handed starters. Lawrie made 98 of his first 99 starts this season at third base.