Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray will start Friday in a marquee pitching matchup against Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel, a fellow Cy Young Award candidate. Gray is 11-4 with a 2.12 ERA, second lowest in the American League. Keuchel is 13-5 with 2.12 ERA, third lowest in the AL. Keuchel is tied for the league lead in victories. “There’s always premier matchups that you look at a little differently when two guys have done as both those guys have this year,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Those are the type of games where it’s great to watch as a fan, as a manager as well, as long as you’re on the right side of it. You really don’t expect too many runs to be scored.”

C Stephen Vogt hit his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning of Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston on Thursday night. The home run, which came on a full count, was Vogt’s first since July 12 at Cleveland and snapped a 16-game drought. He launched RHP Scott Feldman’s cutter high and deep over the center field fence.

RHP Aaron Brooks pitched his second straight gem for the A’s but got a no-decision Thursday night in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston. Brooks allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings in his third career major league start and second since being traded by the Royals to the A’s on July 28. Brooks, who earned his first big league win Saturday against the Indians, struck out seven and walked one. “It’s a big opportunity, I feel like something that Royals weren’t able to do for me right now,” Brooks said. “I‘m really thankful Oakland is confident and willing to give me that shot.”

LF Coco Crisp (sore neck) returned to the starting lineup Thursday night against Houston and went 0-for-5 in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss. He tweaked his neck while making a diving catch Tuesday against Baltimore. He was scratched from the lineup Wednesday but entered the game as a pinch hitter. Crisp has slid head-first throughout his career, but he is practicing feet-first slides, which would reduce the risk of aggravating his neck. Crisp nearly hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth, but Astros RF Colby Rasmus caught the deep fly ball on the warning track. “There was no doubt in my mind that it was at least off the wall,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I thought it was out when he hit it, but (it was) just a little short.”

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday night with Class A Stockton and appears to be on a fast track back to the A’s roster. He threw only one bullpen session before getting cleared for a rehab assignment. Doolittle started the season on the disabled list and made his debut May 27, pitching one scoreless inning but experiencing a setback and returning to the DL. He said his arm feels much stronger now than in May. “I expect it to go better than it did last time,” Doolittle said of his rehab assignment. “I would like to be able to move the fastball around the zone and maybe work in a couple off-speed pitches. But the first time out, you’re really just trying to make sure you’re getting your feet under you and you’re staying within yourself and that trust and that confidence that you built up in your shoulder to be OK, make sure all that stuff is there. I‘m looking forward to this one a lot after working so hard.”

3B Brett Lawrie crushed a mammoth home run Thursday night in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston at the O.co Coliseum. Leading off the sixth inning, Lawrie sent a shot that hit high off the facing beyond the 400-foot mark in center and bounced off a window in a luxury suite. The home run was Lawrie’s 10th of the season and came on a 3-2 count. Astros RHP Scott Feldman threw a low sinker, and Lawrie launched it. “That ball was crushed,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He has the power to do that. You watch him take (batting practice) and see how athletic and strong he is.”

RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) was in the starting lineup Thursday for the first time since Sunday, when he was injured while making a running catch in foul territory against Cleveland. Reddick didn’t play Monday or Tuesday but entered Wednesday’s game against Baltimore as a pinch hitter. Reddick went 1-for-5 Thursday in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Astros.