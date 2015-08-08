Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Dawrin Frias was acquired from the Mets on Friday as the player to be named when the A’s traded LHP Eric O‘Flaherty on Aug. 4. He was assigned to Class A Vermont. Frias, 23, has spent most of the season in Class A, spending time at Savannah and Brooklyn. He has made 19 relief appearances and has a 7.23 ERA. The Mets initially signed him on Oct. 9, 2008, as a non-drafted free agent from the Dominican Republic.

C Josh Phegley went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and scored a run Friday night in a 3-1 victory against Houston. Phegley went the opposite way to right field for both hits off Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel. “I think we all kind of figured we had to do that,” Phegley said. “I think that was the third time I’ve faced him this year, and I‘m mainly a pull guy. You could tell by the way they were playing me, and it just hasn’t worked against him. He’s a good sinkerballer, keeps the ball down and I’ve pounded seven at-bats to shortstop, so I was like, ‘I‘m just going to shoot that hole they have for me over there,’ and it worked out for us.”

3B Danny Valencia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Friday in a 3-1 victory against Houston as he continued his dominance of LHP Dallas Keuchel, who started the All-Star Game for the American League. Valencia made his second start for the A’s since being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Monday. Valencia entered the game batting .556 against Keuchel, going 5-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs. A’s manager Bob Melvin had him hit fourth in the lineup. “Not too many guys have those kind of numbers off Keuchel,” Melvin said. “I mean 5-for-9 with a homer going in. Then he hits a homer, shoots a ball the other way, gets a walk. Obviously sees the ball pretty well off him, which I would say the majority of the American League does not.” Valencia also played flawless defense and made a spectacular catch of a ball in foul territory after a long run.

RHP Sonny Gray (12-4) threw his fifth career complete game and third this season Friday night in a 3-1 victory against the Houston Astros and left-hander Dallas Keuchel, a fellow American League All-Star. Gray allowed one run on five hits, struck out five and walked none. Gray lowered his ERA to 2.06, outdueling Keuchel in a battle of contenders for the American League Cy Young Award.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday night with Class A Stockton and pitched a perfect inning in relief against Rancho Cucamonga. Doolittle had no strikeouts or walks. Doolittle will make his next rehab appearance Monday. “Then we’ll see where we’re at with him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

RF Josh Reddick was out of the starting lineup Friday night against Houston and left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Reddick, a left-handed hitter, is 1-for-15 lifetime against Keuchel. He’s also still nursing a sore lower back. He started Thursday for the first time since being injured Sunday against Cleveland. He played Wednesday off the bench. “It’s still bothering him a little bit,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Reddick’s lower back before Oakland’s 3-1 victory. “This is a good day to give him a day off. He’s faced him a few times and doesn’t have too much success, not that anybody does. It’s a good day to give him a day after coming back out and playing the last part of a game where we didn’t expect him to play and then playing all night last night. Especially with a day game tomorrow it’s a good time to give him off.”