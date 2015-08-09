Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Danny Valencia, a right-handed batter who was claimed off waivers from Toronto on Monday, made his second straight start Saturday, this time at designated hitter, and had another big game in a 2-1 victory against Houston. Valencia went 2-4 with a two-run double in the first inning off Astros RHP Collin McHugh. He batted fourth again for the A‘s. When Valencia was acquired, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he would be used primarily against left-handed pitchers. But Valencia went 2-for-3 with a home run Friday off Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel in a 3-1 win, and he earned another start, this one against a righty. “You look at the overall numbers throughout his career, he’s been a little bit better against lefties, but then there’s also been times where he’s hit righties pretty well, and that’s the case this year,” Melvin said before the game. “We want to find out what we have, and he had a nice night last night.” Valencia actually has better career power numbers against righties than vs. lefties. “He’s got power regardless, and if you watch him take BP he’s got significant power,” Melvin said. “He hit some balls yesterday in the upper deck we don’t see that often. Again, we want to see what we have in him, string him some at-bats, whether lefties or righties. He certainly made a good impression.” Valencia is batting .417 (5-for-12) in three games with the A‘s.

SS Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a double Saturday and continued his recent hot streak in a 2-1 win against Houston. Semien is 10-for-25 (.400) with two home runs and six RBIs in his past eight games. He had two homers and seven RBIs over his previous 68 games.

LF Coco Crisp left Saturday’s game after the bottom of the second inning because of an illness.

RHP Jesse Chavez (6-11) bounced back from his worst start of the season and pitched seven solid innings Saturday, leading the A’s to a 2-1 victory against Houston. Chavez allowed one run on six hits, striking out four and walking four. In his previous start, Chavez gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore. He had gone 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and .322 opponent batting average in his previous seven starts. “It’s a good confidence-builder after what happened last time,” Chavez said.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) said he felt “a little rusty” Friday in his first rehab appearance for Class A Stockton, despite throwing a scoreless inning. “I was just a little out of synch.” Doolittle said he expects to pitch another inning for Stockton on Sunday. Doolittle threw only seven pitches Friday and topped out at 90 mph.