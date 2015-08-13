Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12.

INF/OF Danny Valencia homered in the second inning Wednesday to give him at least one hit in each of the six games he has played for the Athletics. Oakland claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 3 after he was designated for assignment. He is batting .429 (9-for-21) in the six games with three homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Sonny Gray will make his 24th start of the season Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gray leads the American League and is second in the majors in earned-run average (2.06). He has two complete games in his past three starts in which he is 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA and three complete games in his past six starts (3-1, 1.72 ERA). He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays. He had a no-decision against Toronto on July 22, allowing nine hits, two walks and two runs in seven innings.

Athletics SS Marcus Semien, who had played in all but one of the team’s 114 games this season, was given a break and did not start Wednesday. He committed his 30th error of the season on Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

SS Marcus Semien, who had played in all but one of the A’s previous 114 games, was not in the starting lineup Wednesday. Manager Bob Melvin said it was a combination of artificial turf, an afternoon game on Thursday and avoiding the knuckleball of RHP R.A. Dickey that led to the decision. Semien made his 30th error of the season Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

DH Billy Butler returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after not starting in the three previous games. He singled and scored a run in the second inning and went 1-for-4. He grounded into one double play and lined into another double play.

LHP Sean Doolittle (left shoulder strain) allowed one run on a home run and struck out three in one inning Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville. It was the second outing of his minor-league rehabilitation assignment that started Friday with Class A Stockton. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he hit 92 miles an hour. He is scheduled to throw for Nashville again on Friday. He opened the season on the disabled list with a strained left rotator cuff, made his season debut May 27, and returned to the DL.