Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman, a former Blue Jays minor-leaguer, lost his fourth straight decision when he allowed five hits, one walk and four runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He has a 7.20 ERA in two starts this season against his former team. But manager Bob Melvin felt that he deserved better Tuesday. He Athletics committed two errors in Toronto’s three-run second and a double bounced over the head of LF Coco Crisp in the inning. “We made him throw a lot of pitches that inning,” Melvin said. “That was a bad fate for Kendall. Kendall pitched a lot better than what he ended up getting and had to come out of the game early because of the pitch count.”

INF/OF Danny Valencia was 1-for-4 with an RBI double Tuesday in the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Oakland claimed him off waivers from Toronto of Aug. 3 after he was designated for assignment. He has hit safely in each of his five game since joining Oakland, batting .400 (8-for-20) with two homers and six RBIs.

SS Marcus Semien made his major league leading 30th error of the season in the second inning of the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was one of two errors by the Athletics in the inning. “Right now, I‘m taking this one kind of hard,” Semien said of his throwing error. The Blue Jays scored three runs (two unearned) in the inning.

SS Marcus Semien, who had played in all but one of the team’s 114 games this season, was given a break and did not start Wednesday. He committed his 30th error of the season Tuesday in the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

RHP Aaron Brooks, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals, in the deal for INF/OF Ben Zobrist will make his third start for the Athletics on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is the fourth pitcher in Oakland history to throw at least seven innings while allowing one or no runs in each of his first four games with the team. In his only career appearance against the Blue Jays he allowed five hits, three walks and seven runs in two-thirds of an inning in a 12-2 loss on May 31, 2014.

3B Brett Lawrie was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday the 4-2 loss to his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first game at Rogers Centre since he was traded in the offseason to Oakland in a deal that brought 3B Josh Donaldson to Toronto. He received a warm reception from the fans when he came to bat for the first time to lead off the second inning. “I didn’t know what to expect,” Lawrie said. “I expected just to come out there play like I always play. I was hoping they would receive me the way they did. It worked out for the best. It was good.”