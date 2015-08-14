Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Danny Valencia was 0-for-4 and hit into two double plays in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Valencia had at least one hit in his six previous games with Oakland after he was claimed off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 3. He batted .391 (9-for-23) in the six games with three doubles, three homers, and seven RBIs.

RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) did not make his scheduled start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

C Stephen Vogt was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter Thursday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 6-for-52 (.115) with four doubles and a home run over his past 17 games. He is batting .174 (23-for-132) with two home runs and seven RBIs over his past 37 games after hitting .308 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs over his first 70 games.

SS Marcus Semien, who did not play for the second time this season on Wednesday, returned to the lineup Thursday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored. He is 13-for-34 (.382) with two home runs and six RBIs over his past 11 games after hitting two home runs with seven RBIs in his previous 68 games.

RHP Jesse Chavez allowed six hits, no walks, four runs and struck out nine in six innings Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA in his career against Toronto. He is 2-7 with a 4.62 ERA on the road this season and is 4-5 with a 2.92 ERA at home this season. He has allowed five home runs over his past 21 2/3 innings.