Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Danny Valencia snapped out of a slump in style on Friday. He ended an 0-for-10 skid with a game-tying single in the ninth off Orioles LHP Zach Britton that forced extra innings.

LHP Drew Pomeranz left after giving up a one-out double to C Caleb Joseph in the 13th due to forearm tightness. He got the loss despite pitching pretty well in his 2 1/3-inning stint. He told the media afterward that he didn’t think it would be a big problem.

C Stephen Vogt gave the offense a boost with his 3-for-5 performance. His two-run homer gave the A’s a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning, but Oakland could not hold the lead. “We just made three bad pitches tonight,” Vogt said. “That’s the story of the game. And, unfortunately, they hurt us.”

LF Coco Crisp showed some of his old form in this game, something the A’s hope to see more of in the future. Crisp entered the game with an .096 average in 22 games this year -- going just 8-for-73 -- but went 4-for-6 with three doubles and an RBI. That raised his average to .139.

RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open a roster spot for Brad Mills in this game. Leon went 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in nine games. On the 40-man roster, Oakland had to designate RHP Taylor Thompson for assignment.

LHP Brad Mills struggled throughout his five-inning effort. He gave up three runs on seven hits in his first major-league start since last July 1 and was in trouble three separate times but still worked his way out of it. All he gave up was a three-run homer to CF Adam Jones as a last-minute fill-in for RHP Sonny Gray (scratched, back spasms). “Any time you have a 4-0 lead, you feel you’re in a pretty good position to win the game,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Just a three-run homer -- and that’s what they do is hit home runs -- got them right back in it.”

RHP Fernando Rodriguez had a scary moment in the ninth. The game was tied with runners at first and third and two outs when SS J.J. Hardy hit a shot off Rodriguez’s leg or foot that died right there. But he couldn’t find it momentarily as the tie-breaking run sped toward the plate -- before finally seeing the ball and barely throwing out Hardy in time.