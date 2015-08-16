FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 16, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHP Pat Venditte was recalled before Saturday’s game. He was 0-0 with 0.00 ERA in four games with the A’s earlier this seaso.

RHP Sonny Gray appears to be a possibility to start Monday’s series finale. Back spasms sidelined him from starting Friday’s game,

RHP Dan Otero got recalled from Triple-A Nashville for Saturday’s game

RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

RHP Chris Bassitt continues making good starts despite not having the record to match. The A’s don’t support him, getting only three runs in Saturday night’s loss and just 14 in 51 2/3 innings as a starter, the main reason he’s still 1-4. Bassitt gave up three runs in eight innings in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Orioles and got a no-decision on a night when he battled feeling sick. “I mean happy with the results but I felt horrible,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. Just overheated. Everything was just not working tonight. Just battling light-headedness all night long. Everything I was trying to put in me to cool down was coming back up. It is what it is.”

LF Sam Fuld certainly knows how to end a slump. He came into Saturday’s game mired in an 0-for-18 skid but snapped that with a solo homer off RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the third inning. Fuld later made a great catch in left that he turned into a double play.

LHP Brad Mills was designated for assignment Saturday. He started Friday’s game and gave up three runs in five innings.

RF Josh Reddick broke a minor homer drought by going long three batters after Fuld in the third inning. Reddick had not homered at all in August. His last homer came on July 28 in a road game versus the Dodgers before his solo shot here against RHP Miguel Gonzalez.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.