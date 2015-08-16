Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

SHP Pat Venditte was recalled before Saturday’s game. He was 0-0 with 0.00 ERA in four games with the A’s earlier this seaso.

RHP Sonny Gray appears to be a possibility to start Monday’s series finale. Back spasms sidelined him from starting Friday’s game,

RHP Dan Otero got recalled from Triple-A Nashville for Saturday’s game

RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

RHP Chris Bassitt continues making good starts despite not having the record to match. The A’s don’t support him, getting only three runs in Saturday night’s loss and just 14 in 51 2/3 innings as a starter, the main reason he’s still 1-4. Bassitt gave up three runs in eight innings in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Orioles and got a no-decision on a night when he battled feeling sick. “I mean happy with the results but I felt horrible,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. Just overheated. Everything was just not working tonight. Just battling light-headedness all night long. Everything I was trying to put in me to cool down was coming back up. It is what it is.”

LF Sam Fuld certainly knows how to end a slump. He came into Saturday’s game mired in an 0-for-18 skid but snapped that with a solo homer off RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the third inning. Fuld later made a great catch in left that he turned into a double play.

LHP Brad Mills was designated for assignment Saturday. He started Friday’s game and gave up three runs in five innings.

RF Josh Reddick broke a minor homer drought by going long three batters after Fuld in the third inning. Reddick had not homered at all in August. His last homer came on July 28 in a road game versus the Dodgers before his solo shot here against RHP Miguel Gonzalez.